Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Broadway extends its mask mandate through June

Broadway extends its mask mandate through June.
Broadway extends its mask mandate through June.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Broadway has extended its mask mandate once again through at least the end of June.

The Broadway League, which includes the owners and operators of all 41 theatres, made the announcement Friday.

The league said audience masking protocols for July and beyond will be announced next month.

New York City is not reinstating a mask mandate despite the announcement the city is now in “high” alert status for COVID-19.

Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that his administration is working with health experts at being strategic in fighting the virus.

About a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk, officials said. (CNN, NORTHWESTERN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, CDC, WHITE HOUSE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a driver stopped along Interstate 64 to ask a Virginia State...
Juvenile charged with murder after teen dies in Henrico shooting
Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses the education report on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
‘Disturbing trends’ highlighted in Va. Department of Education report
Police had the road blocked off since just after 8 p.m.
Police investigate shots fired in Chesterfield neighborhood
Police said the 33-year-old man was not wearing his seatbelt.
Driver killed after striking guardrail on I-95 in Hanover
Derrick Howard
Man arrested in connection to Petersburg double-shooting

Latest News

FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Wall Street nears bear market at the end of a bruising week
The three children in an Amber Alert in Oklahoma were accounted for and safe, said a Highway...
Amber Alert canceled, 3 Oklahoma children found safe, officials say
The bridge was closed Wednesday after city officials received reports of concrete pieces being...
Pedestrian bridge under Lee Bridge now reopened
Three people were shot and a fourth person was injured when gunfire broke out at a high...
Suspected gang violence led to graduation shooting that wounded 3 in Louisiana, police say
Friday likely stays on the book but Saturday's looks like it'll fall
First Alert Weather Days for record heat potential this weekend