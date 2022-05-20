Healthcare Pros
Black bear spotted in Henrico neighborhood

Wildlife experts say it’s not uncommon to see bears throughout Virginia
A person living in Henrico’s Foxhall neighborhood contacted Henrico Animal Protection about a black bear sighting on Thursday. Wildlife experts say it’s not unc
By Emily Yinger
May. 20, 2022
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A person living in Henrico’s Foxhall neighborhood contacted Henrico Animal Protection about a black bear sighting on Thursday. Wildlife experts say it’s not uncommon to see bears throughout Virginia.

“It is important to remember that no matter where you live in Virginia - if you live in Virginia, you live in bear country,” said Justin Hall, Virginia Conservation Police Officer for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says black bear sightings have happened in at least 92 of Virginia’s 98 counties and cities. Bears can be spotted any time of year but are more common during the late spring and summer months when natural food supplies are hard to find.

“If there is a readily available food source that’s easier than another food source, they’re going to go to that first, and they’re going to continue to go to come back to that,” Hall explained.

If you want to keep bears from visiting your property, wildlife experts recommend securing your garbage by getting bear-proof cans or by keeping your trash inside you should also pick up pet food and clean your grill. Bird feeders, garbage, and pet food are some of the most common things attracting bears.

If you come across a bear, it more than likely will notice you first and run away. However, if it doesn’t leave you alone, you should cautiously leave the area.

“Calmly back away while looking at the bear. Do not ever run from a bear that has seen you because that can entice the bear to chase after you, obviously,” Hall said.

You can contact the Department of Wildlife Resources if you continue to have problems with bears coming onto your property after taking preventative measures.

