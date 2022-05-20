Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

24-year-old man killed in Henrico shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(None)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Henrico Thursday night.

At around 9:30 p.m. 911 dispatchers received calls about a shooting that happened on the 3800 block of Delmont Street.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim, Deonte’ Price, 24, of Henrico was taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police investigators found multiple cartridge casings, and multiple parked cars struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a driver stopped along Interstate 64 to ask a Virginia State...
Juvenile charged with murder after teen dies in Henrico shooting
Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses the education report on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
‘Disturbing trends’ highlighted in Va. Department of Education report
Police had the road blocked off since just after 8 p.m.
Police investigate shots fired in Chesterfield neighborhood
Police said the 33-year-old man was not wearing his seatbelt.
Driver killed after striking guardrail on I-95 in Hanover
Derrick Howard
Man arrested in connection to Petersburg double-shooting

Latest News

The bridge was closed Wednesday after city officials received reports of concrete pieces being...
Pedestrian bridge under Lee Bridge now reopened
Friday likely stays on the book but Saturday's looks like it'll fall
First Alert Weather Days for record heat potential this weekend
Police are investigating after a driver stopped along Interstate 64 to ask a Virginia State...
Juvenile charged with murder after teen dies in Henrico shooting
The driver was uninjured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Crash cleared on I-95 North near Southpark Boulevard