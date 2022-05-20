24-year-old man killed in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Henrico Thursday night.

At around 9:30 p.m. 911 dispatchers received calls about a shooting that happened on the 3800 block of Delmont Street.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim, Deonte’ Price, 24, of Henrico was taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police investigators found multiple cartridge casings, and multiple parked cars struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

