2 hurt in double shooting in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were shot on Richmond’s southside late Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. near the 3300 block of Decatur Street.

Police on scene say the two victims were taken to the hospital but both are expected to be ok.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

