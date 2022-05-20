Healthcare Pros
2 hurt in double shooting in Richmond’s southside

Two people were taken to the hospital after a double shooting on Richmond's southside.
Two people were taken to the hospital after a double shooting on Richmond's southside.
By Victoria Doss
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were shot on Richmond’s southside late Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. near the 3300 block of Decatur Street.

Police on scene say the two victims were taken to the hospital but both are expected to be ok.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

