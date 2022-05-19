Healthcare Pros
WATCH LIVE: Youngkin to address Department of Education report

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin will deliver remarks Thursday at the Virginia Department of Education’s unveiling of the report on “Restoring Excellence and Closing Achievement Gaps in Virginia Public Schools.”

WATCH LIVE AT 11 A.M.:

“The ensuing report — told through data — goes well beyond a compliance exercise,” Jillian Balow, Virginia superintendent of Public Instruction, said in the report. “It is full of stark facts about gaps in student achievement that have existed for years, but have not been adequately addressed by state leaders.”

READ THE REPORT HERE

