Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia receives a big boost in federal funds for brownfields work

The Fulton Gas Works site in Richmond, pictured in 2016, is among what officials estimate are...
The Fulton Gas Works site in Richmond, pictured in 2016, is among what officials estimate are thousands of brownfield sites in Virginia.(Scott Elmquist/Style Weekly)
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Virginia has been awarded a record amount of federal dollars to lay the groundwork for the cleanup of contaminated or potentially contaminated sites known as brownfields in the cities of Emporia and Newport News and the towns of Appalachia and Blackstone.

This month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality $2 million in brownfields grants, the most of its kind ever received by DEQ, with an additional $3.5 million going to regional and local governments and authorities.

The $5.5 million in funding is the latest sign of increased investment in Virginia’s brownfields cleanup efforts, which may also see more infusions of cash as the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act prepares to funnel $1.5 billion toward such efforts over the next five years.

Most recently, federal brownfields funding amounted to $200 million annually through 2023, said Chelsea Barnes, legislative director of the environmental and economic development group Appalachian Voices. With the $1.5 billion earmark, “we will definitely see an increase in the funding levels Virginia receives,” she said.

Those monies will be in addition to roughly $22 million Virginia is slated to receive for the rehabilitation of abandoned mine lands. Altogether, said Virginia Department of Energy Economic Development Manager Daniel Kestner, the state expects to “eliminate a record number of potential safety hazards and increase environmental benefits.”

Brownfields are defined as properties whose “expansion, redevelopment, or reuse … may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.” They can encompass everything from former industrial sites to railyards to dry cleaners to gas stations.

Both the federal government and Virginia operate their own programs to restore and redevelop such sites.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just before 9 p.m. on May 17.
Driver doesn’t stop after hitting pedestrian in Chesterfield
The search is on in Chesterfield for the driver who hit a pedestrian and took off Tuesday night.
News to Know for May 18: Chesterfield hit-and-run; Bloody scene at Richmond high school; Rabid bat in Prince George
Officers were called to the 10000 block of London Drive for a dog bite on May 11.
Dog attack leaves child with ‘significant’ injuries, owner charged
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-478-0660.
Police search for teen who may need medical assistance
Henrico Police is advising drivers to use Mountain Road and Parham Road as alternate routes.
Repairs complete after water main break on Hungary Road

Latest News

Friday likely stays on the book but Saturday's looks like it'll fall
First Alert Weather Days for record heat potential this weekend
Henrico Police is advising drivers to use Mountain Road and Parham Road as alternate routes.
Repairs complete after water main break on Hungary Road
Antoine Legrande Jr.
24-year-old arrested two months after downtown Norfolk triple-homicide
President Lincoln at the Confederate White House in Richmond.
‘How We Got Here’ bonus episode: Lincoln’s visit to Richmond