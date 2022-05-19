Student charged with bringing pistol onto middle school property

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police said a student was charged with bringing a gun onto middle school property on Thursday.

Police were called to Walker Grant Middle School at 7:40 a.m. about a suspended student trespassing on the property.

“While talking with the 14 year old student, school administrators received a tip the student may have a firearm in his possession,” a release said.

Police said the student was searched, and an unloaded pistol and three magazines, with two containing ammunition, were found.

Investigators say they are confident the student did not intend to use the pistol to hurt anyone.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

“Thanks to the collaboration between the school administration and the police department, we are fortunate this incident was resolved quickly and safely,” said Police Chief Brian Layton. “The safety of our youth will always be a top priority to the Fredericksburg Police Department.”

