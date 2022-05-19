Healthcare Pros
School bus monitor accused of choking 7-year-old student

The victim's father says his son was left with marks around his neck and had trouble swallowing after the incident. (WHAM via CNN)
By WHAM Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREECE, N.Y. (WHAM) - A New York school bus monitor is facing charges over accusations he put his hands around the neck of a 7-year-old student.

Police say 70-year-old Alonzo Peritore, a school bus monitor for the Greece Central School District, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child. The district earlier placed him on leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.

The 7-year-old victim’s mother called police after her son reported the incident Monday.

A school resource officer worked with the district to interview everyone involved and review video evidence from the bus.

Abdul Bounds, the victim’s father, said his son was left with marks around his neck and had trouble swallowing after the incident.

“What went through my head was ‘what person in their mind would grab a 7-year-old little boy by his neck then laugh about it and say this is how we play?’ Who plays with kids like that?... I want answers, and I want them now,” Bounds said.

Bounds says he believes Peritore should have been fired immediately.

A spokesperson for the district says time is needed to review the charges and ensure due process is followed.

