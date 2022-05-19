Repairs complete after water main break on Hungary Road

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Crews have completed repairs following a water main break that happened in Henrico’s west end Wednesday morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break closes all west lanes along Hungary Road at Laurel Pine Drive. One east lane closed on Hungary Road. Avoid area. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/DyaVwxL28q — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) May 18, 2022

This happened at Hungary Road and Laurel Pine Drive - shutting down one eastbound lane.

🚨Traffic Alert🚨: Hungary Road westbound between Royerton Drive and Laurel Pine Drive is closed to all traffic while crews work to repair a water main break. One lane eastbound will be open. Detours are in place. Consider Mountain Rd. and Parham Road as alternates. pic.twitter.com/CwXT6yZIYa — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) May 18, 2022

Traffic in the area of Hungary Road between Woodman Road and Purcell was impacted. Henrico Police put detours in place to help drivers avoid the area.

Water main break found on Hungary and Laurel Pine Road in Henrico.



Drivers are encouraged to stay away from the area! pic.twitter.com/JYCKj06noZ — Emily Harrison (@EmilyHarrisonTV) May 18, 2022

NBC12 learned that crews are having a hard time turning off the water completely - causing low water pressure to impact at least 40 homes.

Crews provided bottled water onsite if families in the affected homes need it.

