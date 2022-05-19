Healthcare Pros
Repairs complete after water main break on Hungary Road

Henrico Police is advising drivers to use Mountain Road and Parham Road as alternate routes.
Henrico Police is advising drivers to use Mountain Road and Parham Road as alternate routes.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Crews have completed repairs following a water main break that happened in Henrico’s west end Wednesday morning.

This happened at Hungary Road and Laurel Pine Drive - shutting down one eastbound lane.

Traffic in the area of Hungary Road between Woodman Road and Purcell was impacted. Henrico Police put detours in place to help drivers avoid the area.

NBC12 learned that crews are having a hard time turning off the water completely - causing low water pressure to impact at least 40 homes.

Crews provided bottled water onsite if families in the affected homes need it.

