Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police: Man arrested after following 2 girls home from their bus stop, breaking into home

Police said William Parnell was arrested Thursday after following two girls home from their bus...
Police said William Parnell was arrested Thursday after following two girls home from their bus stop, as seen in one of the home's doorbell cameras in the photo on the right.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma followed two young girls home after they got off their school bus and then broke into at least one of their homes, police said.

The Tulsa Police Department said William Parnell was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of burglary. Police said they are seeking an additional charge for assaulting a medical professional but did not elaborate.

According to police, a woman said Parnell followed her daughter home from her bus stop last Friday.

Another man said the same suspect followed his daughter home from the bus stop, pulled on the storm door, rang the doorbell, and asked to use the restroom. The girl did not let him inside, and he left.

Parnell was captured on at least one of the victim’s doorbell cameras.

Police said both girls were around age 10. They were not injured.

Police said a few days later, on Monday, one of the girls saw the suspect again, but this time he was peeking in the windows of her home. The girl ran for help, and Parnell broke a glass door, entered the home, stole a gun, then left, according to police.

Police asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and later said it was thanks to tips from the community that Parnell was quickly apprehended.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just before 9 p.m. on May 17.
Driver doesn’t stop after hitting pedestrian in Chesterfield
The search is on in Chesterfield for the driver who hit a pedestrian and took off Tuesday night.
News to Know for May 18: Chesterfield hit-and-run; Bloody scene at Richmond high school; Rabid bat in Prince George
Police had the road blocked off since just after 8 p.m.
Police investigate shots fired in Chesterfield neighborhood
Derrick Howard
Man arrested in connection to Petersburg double-shooting
A Midlothian woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a $1.2M COVID-19 fraud scheme. (Source: MGN)
Woman pleads guilty to $1.2M COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market.
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
Contrast dye shortage impacts hospitals
Doctors warn CT scan dye shortage could cause delays
As this weekend's heat wave approaches, Henrico Fire is reminding people to stay hydrated and...
Henrico Fire shares safety tips for families ahead of weekend heat wave
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate ships $40B Ukraine aid bill to Biden for signature
The state parole board has denied Jason Brown’s request for early release after he was...
Man who tortured, killed dogs denied parole; board sent 2K comments opposing release