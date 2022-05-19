Police investigate shots fired in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are continuing to investigate a shooting in a neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police say just after 8 p.m. they responded to a call of shots fired outside a home at the 3000 block of St. Stephens Way.

They say a man and woman were seen getting into a car and leaving the neighborhood.

Police were able to locate that car just a short distance from the scene with bullet holes.

Officers are investigating the home where the shooting happened but say there is no threat to the community.

Chesterfield Police says one person is in custody but it is not related to the shooting.

