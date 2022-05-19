Police investigate report of shots fired near George Wythe HS

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond officers are investigating the report of shots fired near George Wythe High School.

On May 19, police were called around 2:13 p.m. to the school along Crutchfield Street for the report of random gunfire.

At the scene, officers took a report of shots fired from a vehicle nearby.

Police said several people were in the parking lot at the time, but no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Public Schools.

