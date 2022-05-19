Healthcare Pros
Police investigate report of shots fired near George Wythe HS

Richmond officers are investigating the report of shots fired near George Wythe High School.
Richmond officers are investigating the report of shots fired near George Wythe High School.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
May. 19, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond officers are investigating the report of shots fired near George Wythe High School.

On May 19, police were called around 2:13 p.m. to the school along Crutchfield Street for the report of random gunfire.

At the scene, officers took a report of shots fired from a vehicle nearby.

Police said several people were in the parking lot at the time, but no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Public Schools.

