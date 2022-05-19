Healthcare Pros
Police: Driver stops along I-64 to ask trooper for help with gunshot victim

Police are investigating after a driver stopped along Interstate 64 to ask a Virginia State...
Police are investigating after a driver stopped along Interstate 64 to ask a Virginia State Trooper for help with a gunshot victim.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a driver stopped along Interstate 64 to ask a Virginia State Trooper for help with a gunshot victim.

Just after 4 p.m., a trooper was assisting a disabled vehicle on the Shockoe Valley Bridge on I-64 west in Richmond.

Shortly after, another vehicle stopped, and the driver asked for help with a passenger with gunshot wounds.

The trooper and VDOT Safety Service Patrol helped the victim as EMS crews responded. The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police believe the shooting happened in eastern Henrico County, but investigators are still working on learning where the shooting actually took place.

No additional information about the shooting was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Seay at 804-501-7323 or police at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

