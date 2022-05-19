New curfew for minors in Petersburg after spike in violent crime

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A new curfew time went into effect Wednesday night for minors in Petersburg to help gun violence plaguing the city. Police said some of the violence resulted in children being shot.

“It just shows that we as a community we’re working toward trying to keep our city safe, trying to keep our children safe in our communities, by no means is this an intent to punish our children here in our city,” Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said.

Children in the city will have to be home and off the streets between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless accompanied by an adult. It’s a full hour on both ends of the previous curfew.

Part of the reason is to make sure kids are safe with a recent spike in crime.

“We’ve had incidents, not necessarily involving all shootings, but we’ve had some shootings and some fatal shootings involving children under the age of 18. We’ve had incidents in violent nature that were involving kids under the age of 18,” Christian said.

Teens and kids will still be able to attend school or religious events past the curfew hours as long as their guardian is notified.

Some parents believe this is a great start to making sure families stay accountable.

“No one wants to be out and be afraid. This is my home, so I want to be able to go out and not have to worry about looking over my back; not having to worry about anything that could possibly happen and not so much for me but for my kids,” La Shawn Claiborne said.

While some are hopeful the curfew will help curb the violence, others believe the careless acts of violence will continue.

“I was born here in ‘45, so we use to fight. But they ain’t fighting now; they’re playing for real,” Bennie Goode said.

Christian says he hopes to move the curfew even more, and the city is looking to talk with state officials about potentially starting the curfew at 8 p.m.

