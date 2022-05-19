Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

New curfew for minors in Petersburg after spike in violent crime

By John Hood
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A new curfew time went into effect Wednesday night for minors in Petersburg to help gun violence plaguing the city. Police said some of the violence resulted in children being shot.

“It just shows that we as a community we’re working toward trying to keep our city safe, trying to keep our children safe in our communities, by no means is this an intent to punish our children here in our city,” Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said.

Children in the city will have to be home and off the streets between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless accompanied by an adult. It’s a full hour on both ends of the previous curfew.

Part of the reason is to make sure kids are safe with a recent spike in crime.

“We’ve had incidents, not necessarily involving all shootings, but we’ve had some shootings and some fatal shootings involving children under the age of 18. We’ve had incidents in violent nature that were involving kids under the age of 18,” Christian said.

Teens and kids will still be able to attend school or religious events past the curfew hours as long as their guardian is notified.

Some parents believe this is a great start to making sure families stay accountable.

“No one wants to be out and be afraid. This is my home, so I want to be able to go out and not have to worry about looking over my back; not having to worry about anything that could possibly happen and not so much for me but for my kids,” La Shawn Claiborne said.

While some are hopeful the curfew will help curb the violence, others believe the careless acts of violence will continue.

“I was born here in ‘45, so we use to fight. But they ain’t fighting now; they’re playing for real,” Bennie Goode said.

Christian says he hopes to move the curfew even more, and the city is looking to talk with state officials about potentially starting the curfew at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police were called to the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just before 9 p.m. on May 17.
Driver doesn’t stop after hitting pedestrian in Chesterfield
The search is on in Chesterfield for the driver who hit a pedestrian and took off Tuesday night.
News to Know for May 18: Chesterfield hit-and-run; Bloody scene at Richmond high school; Rabid bat in Prince George
Henrico Police is advising drivers to use Mountain Road and Parham Road as alternate routes.
At least 40 homes impacted by Hungary Road water main break
Officers were called to the 10000 block of London Drive for a dog bite on May 11.
Dog attack leaves child with ‘significant’ injuries, owner charged
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-478-0660.
Police search for teen who may need medical assistance

Latest News

Police had the road blocked off since just after 8 p.m.
Police investigate shots fired in Chesterfield neighborhood
Police investigate reported shooting in Chesterfield
Police investigate reported shooting in Chesterfield
Crews battled a warehouse fire in Richmond on Wednesday evening.
Crews battle warehouse fire in Richmond
A.J. Starke says he took the chief position at the start of the year after serving 30 years...
‘I am ready’: Hopewell interim police chief vows to build relationships amidst rising crime