Mayor Stoney to request Personal Property Tax payments be extended to Aug. 5

On Monday, the mayor is set to introduce legislation that recommends the Personal Property Tax...
On Monday, the mayor is set to introduce legislation that recommends the Personal Property Tax payment deadline be extended to Aug. 5.(wwbt/nbc12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Richmond residents see an increase in their Personal Property Tax bills, Mayor Levar Stoney is requesting that the due date for the payments be extended.

On Monday, the mayor is set to introduce legislation that recommends the Personal Property Tax payment deadline be extended to Aug. 5. This comes as valuations for all vehicle types have increased due to the supply-chain impacts of COVID-19.

Due to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, the city has increased the amount of automatically applied Personal Property Tax Relief to offset the burden.

As of now, the due date for personal property tax bills is June 5.

City Council will host a special meeting on May 31 at 2:00 p.m. to vote on the legislation.

