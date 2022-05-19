Healthcare Pros
Man arrested in connection to Petersburg double-shooting

Derrick Howard
Derrick Howard(Petersburg Bureau of Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 39-year-old man has now been charged in connection to a double shooting in Petersburg.

Police said Derrick Howard was one of two people shot at the Flagship Inn on South Crater Round around 11:30 Tuesday night. Both men are expected to recover.

Howard has been charged with the following:

  • Malicious wounding
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of ammunition by a felon
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Larceny

Within minutes of that shooting, two other people were hurt in shootings in different parts of Petersburg.

Police have not said if any of the gun violence is connected.

