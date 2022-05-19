Man arrested in connection to Petersburg double-shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 39-year-old man has now been charged in connection to a double shooting in Petersburg.

Police said Derrick Howard was one of two people shot at the Flagship Inn on South Crater Round around 11:30 Tuesday night. Both men are expected to recover.

Howard has been charged with the following:

Malicious wounding

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of ammunition by a felon

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Larceny

Within minutes of that shooting, two other people were hurt in shootings in different parts of Petersburg.

Police have not said if any of the gun violence is connected.

