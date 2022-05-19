‘How We Got Here’ bonus episode: Lincoln’s visit to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a bonus episode of NBC12′s podcast “How We Got Here,” we take a look back at the day President Abraham Lincoln visited Richmond.

On April 4, 1865, just two days after Confederate troops evacuated the city, President Lincoln and his son Tad visited the still-smoldering ruins of the South’s former capital.

Mike Gorman with the Richmond National Battlefield Park takes us through this bizarre and unprecedented day when the president known as the great emancipator walked the streets of Richmond.

Take a listen:

“How We Got Here” is a podcast highlighting Virginia’s rich history, one week at a time. Catch up on Seasons 1-6 here.

