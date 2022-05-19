Henrico Fire shares safety tips for families ahead of weekend heat wave

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As you make your outdoor plans for the weekend, the Henrico Fire Department is urging families to stay alert and prepared with the incoming heat wave.

Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds said this is the time of year when the department starts to see more calls come in for heat emergencies.

“We’ll see them all summer, but specifically that first big heat wave,” he said.

Reynolds said the department will see roughly a 10 percent uptick in these cases on top of their calls.

We still run anywhere from 130 to 160 calls a day, but you’ll definitely see that kick up,” he said. “These life-threatening emergencies are definitely going to pop up and it’s just because people aren’t ready for this heat.”

Reynolds said heat-related illnesses build up starting with sunburn and heat cramps.

“That’s a warning sign that you’re already behind on your fluids,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said if you don’t hydrate, you could start experiencing heat exhaustion, which includes symptoms of heavy sweating, nausea or vomiting, headaches, and a fast, weak pulse.

“Your body has exhausted itself trying to cool and as long as you’re sweating, that’s helpful. It’s going to cool on your skin, but once you get to heat exhaustion, you can’t sweat anymore,” Reynolds said. “You’ve used up all your sweat. You tend to get cherry red. Your body temperature is really going too high. These are life-threatening emergencies.”

Reynolds said you could also experience symptoms of a heat stroke, which includes a high body temperature of 103 degrees or higher, confusion, and losing consciousness. In this case, Reynolds said you need to call 911.

“That’s when you need to call us because you need IV’s at that point,” Reynolds said.

To prevent these heat-related illnesses, Reynolds said if you’re outdoors, you should find shade and move to a cool place and stay hydrated.

While Reynolds recommends drinking water, he also said there’s other ways to get your fluids, including fruits.

“Like a watermelon, strawberry, grapes, great way to do it,” he said.

Reynolds also said freeze pops are also good to cool down your system, especially for kids.

Officials are also reminding people not to leave their children or pets inside a hot car.

