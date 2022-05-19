Forecast: Hot weather sticks around for a few days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Peak summer-like heat is on the way for the end of the week on Friday and Saturday.

Thursday: Partly cloudy turning mostly sunny with a slight shower chance early in the morning then a dry afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS Friday and Saturday for near record or record breaking heat.

Friday: An early morning shower or storm possible. Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 90s. Record is 96° set back in 1934. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 90s. Record is 93° set back in 1962.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance for a shower or storm late in the day . Lows near 70, high in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance:40%)

Monday: Cloudy with areas of rain. Much cooler. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Cloudy with areas of light rain. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance 40%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. A few lingering showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

