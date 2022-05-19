Driver killed after striking guardrail on I-95 in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A 33-year-old man was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 in Hanover, state police said.

“A white Chevy Suburban ran off the road to the left and was unable to avoid striking the guardrail,” Virginia State Police said in a news release. “This caused the vehicle to overturn and strike a tree.”

Jovan Cobb of Ruther Glen died at the scene at the 96.3 mile marker just before 10 a.m. Police said he was not wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

