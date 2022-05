CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers are currently working a 2 vehicle crash in the 100 block of courthouse rd. The driver of the car was cited for failing to yield. One driver has been transported with non life threatening injuries @8NEWS @NBC12 @CBS6 @LtDonStory @CCPDVa pic.twitter.com/Hg6CPsYCWC — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) May 19, 2022

The crash happened on the 100 block of Courthouse Road.

According to police, the driver of the car was cited for failing to yield.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.