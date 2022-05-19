Doctors warn CT scan dye shortage could cause delays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A contrast dye shortage used in CT scans has some hospitals scrambling to meet patients’ needs.

A majority of contrast dye is manufactured in Shanghai, which has been under COVID lockdowns for nearly two months.

“After we heard about the shortage, first we were not sure if it was just one hospital or just one facility, but pretty soon it became very evident that it’s all over the nation,” Dr. Dishant Shah, a tele-radiologist for Virginia hospitals said.

He worries the shortage could cause delays or force patients to other hospitals for care. The contrast agent he said is often used in emergencies such as organ injuries, blood clots, and vessel ruptures.

“Questions started coming up from hospitals from CT techs saying, ‘hey, Dr. Shah, we have this study, and I have just one vial left. What do I do?’” he said. CT scans are also used for cancer screenings.

Hospitals have been battling the shortage for weeks. VCU Medical Center officials said they’re using what’s left for critical patients. Diagnostic and procedural departments have switched to alternative imaging as a temporary solution.

“The other thing is diluting the contrast agents. So, not using as much of it in the body,” Shah added as another solution.

Depending on the patient, he worries using alternative scans may not reveal an accurate diagnosis.

“Everyone needs to be aware of that if the diagnosis is not picked up, but if there’s a persistent concern from the clinicians, then we have to look at alternatives and do the right thing. And most likely we’ll come up with a diagnosis,” Shah said.

Bon Secours and HCA hospitals are not experiencing a contrast dye shortage as of Thursday but are monitoring the situation. Dr. Shah hopes supply will pick back up as Shanghai officials expect the city to fully reopen by June.

