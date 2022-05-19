Crews battle warehouse fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews battled a warehouse fire in Richmond on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called shortly before 9 p.m. to the scene along the 3000 block of Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Officials said it took about 10 to 15 minutes for crews to get the fire under control.

Fire officials said the warehouse appeared to be vacant.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.