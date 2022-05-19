Healthcare Pros
Crews battle warehouse fire in Richmond

Crews battled a warehouse fire in Richmond on Wednesday evening.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews battled a warehouse fire in Richmond on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called shortly before 9 p.m. to the scene along the 3000 block of Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Officials said it took about 10 to 15 minutes for crews to get the fire under control.

Fire officials said the warehouse appeared to be vacant.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

