Commerce Road Bridge closed after additional deterioration found

The Commerce Road Bridge is closed until further notice after an inspection revealed additional bridge deterioration.
The Commerce Road Bridge is closed until further notice after an inspection revealed additional bridge deterioration.((Source: Pixabay))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Commerce Road Bridge is closed until further notice after an inspection revealed additional bridge deterioration.

The Department of Public Works is looking for a way to temporarily open the bridge over Goodes Creek until replacement starts later this summer.

Detours are now in place. Drivers heading south can take Bellemeade Road to Richmond Highway to Bells Road, while drivers heading north should take Bells Road to Richmond Highway to Bellemeade Road.

