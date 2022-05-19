Chesterfield County Department of Utilities hosting job fair

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking for a job, the Chesterfield County Department of Utilities is hiring.

The department will host a job fair on May 25 from 2-7 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds.

The county is looking to fill the following positions:

Plant Operator

Senior Plant Operator

Principal Plant Operator

Utility Worker

Electronic Control Specialist (Journeyman Electrician License Required)

Utility Plant Mechanic

Heavy Equipment Operator

Applications for the positions will be completed on-site, and interviews may be done on the spot.

Those applying will need to bring a driver’s license.

For more information, click here.

