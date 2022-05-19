Chesterfield County Department of Utilities hosting job fair
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking for a job, the Chesterfield County Department of Utilities is hiring.
The department will host a job fair on May 25 from 2-7 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds.
The county is looking to fill the following positions:
- Plant Operator
- Senior Plant Operator
- Principal Plant Operator
- Utility Worker
- Electronic Control Specialist (Journeyman Electrician License Required)
- Utility Plant Mechanic
- Heavy Equipment Operator
Applications for the positions will be completed on-site, and interviews may be done on the spot.
Those applying will need to bring a driver’s license.
