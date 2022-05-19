24-year-old arrested two months after downtown Norfolk triple-homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A man is now behind bars for the shooting downtown Norfolk that killed three people and injured two others back in March.

#NPDNews. Norfolk man arrested for triple homicide on Granby Street. For more information, https://t.co/AiQjWaLmxw pic.twitter.com/nnPwtvjxfU — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) May 18, 2022

According to WVEC, Antoine Legrande Jr., 24, faces three murder charges and two counts of malicious wounding.

Norfolk’s police chief says an argument over a spilled drink led to the deadly shooting.

Legrande is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.