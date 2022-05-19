24-year-old arrested two months after downtown Norfolk triple-homicide
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A man is now behind bars for the shooting downtown Norfolk that killed three people and injured two others back in March.
According to WVEC, Antoine Legrande Jr., 24, faces three murder charges and two counts of malicious wounding.
Norfolk’s police chief says an argument over a spilled drink led to the deadly shooting.
Legrande is currently being held without bond.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.