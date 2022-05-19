Healthcare Pros
24-year-old arrested two months after downtown Norfolk triple-homicide

Antoine Legrande Jr.
Antoine Legrande Jr.(Norfolk Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A man is now behind bars for the shooting downtown Norfolk that killed three people and injured two others back in March.

Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting

According to WVEC, Antoine Legrande Jr., 24, faces three murder charges and two counts of malicious wounding.

3rd victim dies nearly one month after mass shooting outside Norfolk bar

Norfolk’s police chief says an argument over a spilled drink led to the deadly shooting.

Legrande is currently being held without bond.

