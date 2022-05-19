19-year-old man killed after ‘illegal gun sale’ went wrong in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Va. (WWBT) - A 19-year-old man is dead after an ‘illegal gun sale’ turned violent in Brunswick Wednesday night.

Press Release – May 19, 2022 Murder Investigation On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at approximately 7:45 p.m., the VCU/CMH... Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office - Virginia on Thursday, May 19, 2022

Deputies said VCU/CMH hospital reported that a patient suffering from a gunshot wound arrived by vehicle at around 7:45 p.m.

The victim, Jahmir Wilson, of Danville, died shortly after he arrived.

Witnesses told investigators that the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Mt. Zion Road in the northern part of the county, and confirmed that the shooting was a result of the gun sale turning violent.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing, and they are attempting to identify any and all other parties involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.