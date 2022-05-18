Wild bat tests positive for rabies in Prince George Co.

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A wild brown bat in Prince George County tested positive for rabies last week.

The Virginia Department of Health said the bat was flying around a home along Berkshire Drive in North Prince George on May 12.

Anyone with animals near Berkshire Drive who is concerned about possible exposure should call the Prince George Health Department at 804-733-2630.

“Please notify public health officials or animal control immediately if you have animals near Berkshire Drive and feel they may have been exposed to the rabid bat. The community’s safety is our priority. Make sure your pets are vaccinated, especially against rabies, “said Crater District Health Departments Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH.

Officials encourage residents to make sure their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

