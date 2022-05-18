Healthcare Pros
Wednesday Forecast: ANOTHER gorgeous weather day, with big heat coming soon

First Alert Weather Days for scorching May heat on Friday and Saturday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another gorgeous day with low humidity and sunshine, with big heat coming soon.

Wednesday: ANOTHER *Verified* “Best Weather Day of the Week” with Mostly sunny skies and with low humidity. Increasing clouds during the evening. Highs near 80.

Thursday: Partly Sunny with a slight shower chance. Lows in the low 60s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS Friday and Saturday for near record or record breaking heat

Friday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 90s. Record is 96° set back in 1934. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, high: 97°. Record is 93° set back in 1962.

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Showers continue at night. Lows near 70, high in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Cloudy with areas of rain. Much Cooler Lows near 60, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Tuesday: Cloudy with areas of light rain. Highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance 60%)

