Water main break shuts down westbound lanes of Hungary Road

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Heads up for drivers in Henrico. All westbound lanes of Hungary Road will are shut down due to a water main break.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break closes all west lanes along Hungary Road at Laurel Pine Drive. One east lane closed on Hungary Road. Avoid area. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/DyaVwxL28q — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) May 18, 2022

This happened at Hungary Road and Laurel Pine Drive. One eastbound lane of Hungary Road is also shut down.

Traffic in the area of Hungary Road between Woodman Road and Purcell will also be impacted.

Public Utilities has arrived and is now assessing the situation, and Henrico Police is advising drivers to avoid the area.

NBC12 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they come in.

