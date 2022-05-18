Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Water main break shuts down westbound lanes of Hungary Road

Traffic in the area of Hungary Road between Woodman Road and Purcell will also be impacted.
Traffic in the area of Hungary Road between Woodman Road and Purcell will also be impacted.(WALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Heads up for drivers in Henrico. All westbound lanes of Hungary Road will are shut down due to a water main break.

This happened at Hungary Road and Laurel Pine Drive. One eastbound lane of Hungary Road is also shut down.

Traffic in the area of Hungary Road between Woodman Road and Purcell will also be impacted.

Public Utilities has arrived and is now assessing the situation, and Henrico Police is advising drivers to avoid the area.

NBC12 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police respond to barricade situation in Chesterfield
Man taken into custody following barricade situation in Chesterfield
Noah Price
21-year-old man arrested after hours-long police pursuit in Nottoway
One person is dead following a shooting on Monday evening in Richmond.
1 dead following shooting in Richmond neighborhood
The White House announced Tuesday that U.S. households can request an additional eight free...
Biden offering additional 8 free COVID-19 tests to public
A 27-year-old man from Petersburg is dead after he was shot multiple times in Hopewell.
27-year-old man killed in shooting near Hopewell middle school

Latest News

Thinking about popping the question this holiday season? Check out the report to make sure it's...
Don’t go broke for a friend’s wedding
Next week, City Council will vote on pushing back the deadline to July 29.
Colonial Heights expected to extend due date for personal property tax bill to July 29
The search is on in Chesterfield for the driver who hit a pedestrian and took off Tuesday night.
News to Know for May 18: Chesterfield hit-and-run; Bloody scene at Richmond high school; Rabid bat in Prince George
Construction is nearly complete on the St. Jude Dream Home.
Time running out to get tickets for St. Jude Dream Home giveaway