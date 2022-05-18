Water main break shuts down westbound lanes of Hungary Road
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Heads up for drivers in Henrico. All westbound lanes of Hungary Road will are shut down due to a water main break.
This happened at Hungary Road and Laurel Pine Drive. One eastbound lane of Hungary Road is also shut down.
Traffic in the area of Hungary Road between Woodman Road and Purcell will also be impacted.
Public Utilities has arrived and is now assessing the situation, and Henrico Police is advising drivers to avoid the area.
NBC12 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they come in.
