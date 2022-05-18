Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Warner says internet reforms needed to fight white supremacy online

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) says the promotion of white supremacy on the internet must end.

In the wake of a mass shooting Saturday that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York, Warner said he supports guard rails on social media companies to limit material that would be illegal in other forums.

Warner spoke with reporters from Washington during a teleconference Wednesday morning.

“What motivated this heinous crime in Buffalo was racism. We need to call it out,” Warner said. “And the idea of white supremacy groups being promoted oftentimes on the internet has to come to an end.”

“Many of these same activities that radicalized this shooter in Buffalo, if that same radicalization had been done through a newspaper or been done in tangible life or real life, many of these actions would have violated civil rights and other laws.”

Warner has introduced reforms in the past, and said efforts to call out racism and bigotry should have support from responsible members of both parties.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just before 9 p.m. on May 17.
Driver doesn’t stop after hitting pedestrian in Chesterfield
Police respond to barricade situation in Chesterfield
Man taken into custody following barricade situation in Chesterfield
Noah Price
21-year-old man arrested after hours-long police pursuit in Nottoway
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Person charged with blinding VSP pilot with laser pointer
One person is dead following a shooting on Monday evening in Richmond.
1 dead following shooting in Richmond neighborhood

Latest News

Virginia State Capitol
Progress reported in state budget talks
Work Continues on Virginia State Budget
Work Continues on Virginia State Budget
Senator Kaine Speaks on Baby Formula Shortage
Senator Kaine Speaks on Baby Formula Shortage
Senator Warner Speaks on Gun-Related Violence
Senator Warner Speaks on Gun-Related Violence