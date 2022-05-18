Healthcare Pros
Virginia State Parks to celebrate National Kids to Parks Day this Saturday

Virginia State Parks will be hosting events on May 21
Virginia State Parks will be hosting events on May 21((Source: @VAStateParks/Twitter))
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parents, we’re on your side if you’re looking for a way to get your family outside this weekend.

It’s National Kids to Parks Day this Saturday and Virginia State Parks are celebrating with activities for the whole family.

There will different events at each park - including fishing and scavenger hunts - as well as arts and crafts.

Powhatan state park even has archery lessons.

To learn more about the fun events, click here.

