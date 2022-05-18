Virginia State Parks to celebrate National Kids to Parks Day this Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parents, we’re on your side if you’re looking for a way to get your family outside this weekend.

It’s National Kids to Parks Day this Saturday and Virginia State Parks are celebrating with activities for the whole family.

There will different events at each park - including fishing and scavenger hunts - as well as arts and crafts.

Powhatan state park even has archery lessons.

To learn more about the fun events, click here.

