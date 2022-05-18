Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee $3.13 a month, according to Bloomberg.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Consumers can expect to see their cellphone bills increase as companies look for ways to fight inflation.

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee $3.13 a month, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg also reports that Verizon representatives said business customers will see phone data plans increase by $2.20 a month and basic service plans going up by 98 cents.

You can expect to see the new charges beginning in June.

This move comes on the heels of AT&T announcing similar price increases.

According to Bloomberg, AT&T raised its rates on older consumer plans by $6 on single lines and $12 for families in an effort to compete with rising costs and wages.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to barricade situation in Chesterfield
Man taken into custody following barricade situation in Chesterfield
Noah Price
21-year-old man arrested after hours-long police pursuit in Nottoway
Police were called to the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just before 9 p.m. on May 17.
Driver doesn’t stop after hitting pedestrian in Chesterfield
One person is dead following a shooting on Monday evening in Richmond.
1 dead following shooting in Richmond neighborhood
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Person charged with blinding VSP pilot with laser pointer

Latest News

Qualifying films are allowed to premiere “day and date” in movie theaters and on a streaming...
No more streaming-only debuts for Oscar hopefuls
FILE - Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli attends the House Committee on...
‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli freed from prison for halfway house
The Rev. Glenda Sutton with Family Affairs Ministries says she thinks more members will attend...
Churches expect more members to attend armed after mass shootings
The Department of Homeland Security paused its new disinformation governance board Wednesday...
New ‘disinformation’ board paused amid free speech questions
Officers were called to the 10000 block of London Drive for a dog bite on May 11.
Dog attack leaves child with ‘significant’ injuries, owner charged