Time running out to get tickets for St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSELEY, Va. (WWBT) - Don’t miss out on your chance to get a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.
Click/tap here to get your ticket for a chance to win the 4-bedroom, 3-bath home in Moseley.
The home features:
- 2,200 estimated square feet - Spacious, first-floor owner’s suite
- Open kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliances, dark gray cabinets, calacatta (white) quartz countertops, large island and pantry
- Natural, Shaw white oak hardwoods throughout main living area and a gas fireplace in the family room
- Large, 12x16ft rear deck & 2-car garage
Along with your chance to win the Dream Home, if you get your ticket today, you’ll also be eligible to win a $5,000 Closet Factory gift card.
Tickets are available online only.
