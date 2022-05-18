Healthcare Pros
Time running out to get tickets for St. Jude Dream Home giveaway

Construction is nearly complete on the St. Jude Dream Home.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSELEY, Va. (WWBT) - Don’t miss out on your chance to get a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.

Click/tap here to get your ticket for a chance to win the 4-bedroom, 3-bath home in Moseley.

The home features:

  • 2,200 estimated square feet - Spacious, first-floor owner’s suite
  • Open kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliances, dark gray cabinets, calacatta (white) quartz countertops, large island and pantry
  • Natural, Shaw white oak hardwoods throughout main living area and a gas fireplace in the family room
  • Large, 12x16ft rear deck & 2-car garage

Along with your chance to win the Dream Home, if you get your ticket today, you’ll also be eligible to win a $5,000 Closet Factory gift card.

Tickets are available online only.

