Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Senators Warner and Kaine talk baby formula shortage and Ukraine conflict

By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The baby formula shortage and how to solve it is at the top of a lot of lawmaker’s to-do lists.

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine say the heart of the problem lies within the supply chain. The two Democratic senators from Virginia say America’s supply chain model has to improve, and fast.

“We need to make sure that we have a domestic supply chain, or at least a supply chain from friendly allied nations on all critical components,” Sen. Warner said.

“The Biden administration is making some other changes to supply chain so that we can hopefully facilitate not just production, but then getting baby formula to communities that most needed,” Sen. Kaine said.

Both senators believe one of the issues with shortage of baby formula is due to an inadequate number of federal inspectors: There are only seven inspectors for the whole county.

“If we’re going to try to make sure we get more production back online in a way that’s safe we’re going to need to beef up some additional FDA inspectors,” Warner said.

Both senators also provided an update on the Russian invasion of Ukraine: “We have to do all we can to support this effort of a free nation to defend itself against an illegal invasion by Vladimir Putin,” Kaine said.

An aid package worth $40 billion will be voted on Thursday, May 19.

“When we pass this assistance, our total military assistance plus the European military assistance will approach funding Ukrainians just on the military side at close to $50 billion,” Warner said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police were called to the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just before 9 p.m. on May 17.
Driver doesn’t stop after hitting pedestrian in Chesterfield
Police respond to barricade situation in Chesterfield
Man taken into custody following barricade situation in Chesterfield
Noah Price
21-year-old man arrested after hours-long police pursuit in Nottoway
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Person charged with blinding VSP pilot with laser pointer
One person is dead following a shooting on Monday evening in Richmond.
1 dead following shooting in Richmond neighborhood

Latest News

A.J. Starke says he took the chief position at the start of the year after serving 30 years...
‘I am ready’: Hopewell interim police chief vows to build relationships amidst rising crime
Virginia State Capitol
Progress reported in state budget talks
Broad Street repaving hindering business, causing traffic concerns
Broad Street paving project hindering business, causing driver confusion
Warner says internet reforms needed to fight white supremacy online.
Warner says internet reforms needed to fight white supremacy online
Friday likely stays on the book but Saturday's looks like it'll fall
First Alert Weather Days for record heat potential this weekend