Police search for teen who may need medical assistance

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a teen who they say may need medical assistance.

Officers said 16-year-old Benjamin Hull was last seen on Wednesday at 12:21 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-478-0660.

Officers need assistance in locating 16 year old Benjamin Hull, who may be in need of medical assistance, last seen on 5/18/22 at 12:21 pm. Please call 804-748-0660 or click https://t.co/M4r82OGb8x to submit a tip. @8NEWS @NBC12 @CBS6 @CCPDVa @MissingKids pic.twitter.com/wUtGuWTzdx — Lt Don Story (@LtDonStory) May 18, 2022

No additional information was immediately released.

