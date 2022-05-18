Police search for teen who may need medical assistance
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a teen who they say may need medical assistance.
Officers said 16-year-old Benjamin Hull was last seen on Wednesday at 12:21 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-478-0660.
No additional information was immediately released.
