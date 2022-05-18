Pedestrian bridge to Belle Isle temporarily closed for maintenance to Lee Bridge

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The pedestrian bridge to Belle Isle is temporarily closed for maintenance to Lee Bridge.

The bridge was closed Wednesday after city officials received reports of concrete pieces being found on the pedestrian bridge.

“It was concluded that the concrete pieces fell from an open joint of the Lee Bridge. Consequently, the pedestrian bridge located directly under the open joint had to be closed in an effort to protect the public,” a release said.

Richmond’s bridge engineer and consultants determined there was no imminent danger of additional concrete pieces falling over the pedestrian bridge.

While engineers work on a long-term solution, the bridge can reopen with a scaffolding protection system installed in certain areas.

The scaffolding will be installed Thursday, and it is expected to be done by May 20.

