News to Know for May 18: Chesterfield hit-and-run; Bloody scene at Richmond high school; Rabid bat in Prince George

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The search is on in Chesterfield for the driver who hit a pedestrian and took off Tuesday night. We are on your side with the latest details along with our other top headlines.

So What Happened?

The incident happened around 9 last night on Route 1, just south of Chippenham Parkway.

Police say a dark-colored sedan was heading north when the driver struck a pedestrian who was walking south in the northbound lane.

The driver did not stop and continued going north. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you know anything that could help the police call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Bloody Hallway Greets Richmond Students

Staff at Richmond Community High School are apologizing to parents after students returned to school on Monday to a bloody hallway.

Richmond Police say this stemmed from a break-in over the weekend. The man was arrested but his blood stayed in the school for more than day.

Parents called us understandably concerned - and wanting to know how it went overlooked.

As the intruder navigated through the building he tracked blood throughout the school. (NBC12 Viewer)

“There was blood covering the entire hallway; there was some blood on the water fountain. I just heard about that today, and there was also some in the classroom,” Naj Ouerhani, a student, said.

The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident actively. Pappas has been charged with trespassing on school property and destruction of property.

RPS is reviewing its security and custodial protocols to prevent an incident like this again.

Graduation Season Continues

Students attend at graduation ceremony. (Source: Jessie Jacobson @ Flickr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)

College may be out - but graduation season in Richmond is not over yet!

You can expect some heavy traffic downtown next week. That’s because of high school ceremonies at Siegel Center.

21 high schools from Chesterfield, New Kent, and Henrico - along with ECPI University will be hosting graduations from the 23rd - the 25th.

Police are expecting anywhere from 400 to 7,000 people to attend each of these events.

Wild Bat Tests Positive For Prince George

Brown bat in flight, graphic element on black (AP)

A wild brown bat in Prince George County tests positive for rabies.

The Virginia Department of Health says the rabid bat was found flying around a home along Berkshire Drive on May 12.

Officials are urging residents to make sure their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

Another Gorgeous Day

Today is going to be another beautiful day with low humidity and sunshine.

There will be mostly sunny skies with clouds increasing in the evening. Highs will be near 80.

Final Thought

“No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world.” --- Robin Williams

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.