At least 40 homes impacted by Hungary Road water main break

Henrico Police is advising drivers to use Mountain Road and Parham Road as alternate routes.
Henrico Police is advising drivers to use Mountain Road and Parham Road as alternate routes.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are continuing to work on a water main break that happened in Henrico’s west end Wednesday morning.

This happened at Hungary Road and Laurel Pine Drive - shutting down one eastbound lane.

Traffic in the area of Hungary Road between Woodman Road and Purcell will also be impacted. Henrico Police said that detours are in place and to consider using Mountain and Parham Roads to get around the area.

As of 9:30 a.m. westbound traffic is being diverted from Hungary Road to Warrington Court, and traffic from Ellerbee Road is being diverted to Laurel Pine Drive and then back onto Hungary Road.

NBC12 learned that crews are having a hard time turning off the water completely - causing low water pressure to impact at least 40 homes.

Crews said they will provide bottled water onsite if families in the affected homes need it.

Public Utilities expects crews to be out on the scene all day to make the repairs.

NBC12 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they come in.

