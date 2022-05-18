Healthcare Pros
Infant’s death under investigation in Bedford County

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-month-old.

Deputies were called to Saunders Road Tuesday about an unresponsive infant. The child was pronounced dead on scene after unsuccessful efforts to revive the child by paramedics and deputies.

The circumstances of the death are being reviewed, and no names have been released.

