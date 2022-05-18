Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will release this fall, just in time for Halloween

Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have...
Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have been called back to the present day, ready to wreak havoc on the world.(Bette Midler / Instagram)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Watch out - the Sanderson sisters will be back this fall in the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 1993 film, “Hocus Pocus.”

Disney+ announced Tuesday that “Hocus Pocus 2″ will release Sept. 30, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have been called back to the present day, ready to wreak havoc on the world.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” said Director Anne Fletcher in a news release issued during production.

Fletcher says the sequel will be a movie for everyone – from the fans who grew up with the original to the next generation of viewers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to barricade situation in Chesterfield
Man taken into custody following barricade situation in Chesterfield
Noah Price
21-year-old man arrested after hours-long police pursuit in Nottoway
Police were called to the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just before 9 p.m. on May 17.
Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian fighting for life
One person is dead following a shooting on Monday evening in Richmond.
1 dead following shooting in Richmond neighborhood
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Person charged with blinding VSP pilot with laser pointer

Latest News

Two of Virginia's beloved events are set to return this October
2nd Street, Richmond Folk Festivals expected to return this fall
FILE- In this March 31, 2020 file photo, members of the Connecticut Air and Army National Guard...
Feds: National Guard members on state duty can join unions
The Tops grocery store served an important role.
Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without grocery store
The Department of Homeland Security paused its new disinformation governance board Wednesday...
AP sources: DHS will pause disinformation board
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death