Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian fighting for life

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A pedestrian is fighting for their life after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday night in Chesterfield County.

Police were called to the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just before 9 p.m. on May 17.

Officials said the driver of a dark-colored sedan was heading north when they hit a pedestrian walking south in the northbound lane.

Officers said the driver did not stop.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

