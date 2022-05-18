Don’t go broke for a friend’s wedding

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Does it feel like all your friends are getting married? That usually means a lot of extra money you need to budget.

From the bachelor or bachelorette parties to the destination weddings, you could spend a lot of extra money this year.

Financial experts say don’t go broke for your friends. There are ways to save up and plan so you are prepared.

Experts say first, map out your year. Especially if you’re invited to multiple weddings or showers, parties, and rehearsal dinners.

Next, prioritize what’s important. Maybe you can’t swing an out-of-state bachelorette party, but you can definitely go to the wedding. It’s ok to pass on an event - if you give plenty of notice.

Also, experts say to look for ways to cut your costs.

For example, choose a cheaper hotel than what the couple suggested. You can split costs with other guests by sharing an Airbnb or driving together. Pay for fewer nights by arriving on the day of the wedding

Remember, you are not a bad friend just because you can’t afford an event.

If you must pass up the wedding of someone you’re close with, Experts recommend calling or writing a note. Thank them for the invite and consider sending a gift.

