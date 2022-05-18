Dog attack leaves child with ‘significant’ injuries, owner charged

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a child was left with “significant” injuries following a dog attack.

Officers were called to the 10000 block of London Drive for a dog bite on May 11.

Once there, police found the victim, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the two Rottweilers were not immediately found, but the department’s animal protection unit has investigated and followed up on the case.

The owner of the dogs has been charged with two counts of having a vicious dog, two counts of a dog running at large, two counts of unlawful concealment of any dog, and one count of refusal to disclose the location of any dogs.

