Colonial Heights expected to extend due date for personal property tax bill to July 29

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - City leaders in Colonial Heights are set to extend the due date for your personal property tax bill.

Public Notice: Personal Property Tax Bill Expected Due Date Extension: On May 24th, 2022 City Council will take action on extending the Personal Property Tax Bill due date to July 29, 2022. (click here for full notice) https://t.co/RaCyQajXmu pic.twitter.com/E1XgAi1zVd — Colonial Heights VA (@ColHeightsVA) May 17, 2022

Next week, City Council will vote on pushing back the deadline to July 29.

The city doesn’t clearly state why the due date is being pushed back.

