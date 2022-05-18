Colonial Heights expected to extend due date for personal property tax bill to July 29
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - City leaders in Colonial Heights are set to extend the due date for your personal property tax bill.
Next week, City Council will vote on pushing back the deadline to July 29.
The city doesn’t clearly state why the due date is being pushed back.
To read the full notice, click here.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.