2nd Street, Richmond Folk Festivals expected to return this fall

The 2nd Street Festival will take place on Oct. 1-2 in Jackson Ward. Then, the Richmond Folk Festival will happen on Oct. 7-9 along downtown Richmond’s riverfront.

Stephen Leckey, the director of events for Venture Richmond spoke about two of Virginia’s largest events coming back to the city.

“Both the 2nd Street Festival and the Richmond Folk Festival are economic drivers bringing a combined 200,000+ people Downtown and generating $39.5 million in economic impact annually. With six stages along the Riverfront and four stages in Jackson Ward, these two events that are only a week apart, showcase world-class entertainment, food, arts and culture in Downtown,” Leckey said.

