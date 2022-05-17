Woman pleads guilty to $1.2M COVID-19 fraud scheme

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - A Midlothian woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a $1.2M COVID-19 fraud scheme.

According to court documents, Sadie Mitchell, 30, and a co-conspirator filed at least 20 fake unemployment applications to the Virginia Employment Commission using inmates’ information.

“Among the false information included in these applications were false physical addresses, false last employers, and a false certification that the inmates were ready, willing, and able to work in the event employment became available,” a release said.

Prosecutors said Mitchell filed additional fraudulent applications using individuals’ information she got as an employee of the Virginia Motor Vehicle Dealer Board.

“Through this fraud scheme, the conspirators obtained approximately $1 million in PUA and Unemployment Insurance benefits,” a release said.

According to a release, Mitchell also filed fake applications with the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 23 and faces up to 30 years in prison.

