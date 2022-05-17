‘We want to be an agent of change’: Richmond nonprofit starts hygiene pantry

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - “Take what you need and leave what you can” is the motto of a new hygiene pantry in Church Hill created by Feed the Streets RVA, a nonprofit organization in Richmond.

Cory Jones, president of Feed the Streets RVA, said the hygiene pantry opened on April 30 with a mission to create more access to hygiene essentials for residents of the River City.

Cory Jones takes inventory of what's left inside the Church Hill hygiene pantry. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“We’re hoping to alleviate at least one issue in our community and that’s hygiene should be essential for all people,” Jones said.

Jones said people can stop by the pantry to pick up their essentials including shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and feminine hygiene products.

Hygiene products are available to the community inside this pantry in Church Hill. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“Honestly, it’s hard to ask for help,” Jones said. “We all need, sometimes you just need help and that’s what we want to be. We want to be an agent of change.”

Through this effort, Jones said people can also stop by this location to drop off donations and keep these shelves filled for their neighbors.

Since the opening of the pantry more than two weeks ago, Jones said this has become an important resource.

“There has been a huge, huge response by the community,” he said. “We filled this up several times and it’s all gone.”

This is motivating Feed the Streets RVA to expand their efforts and plan other locations across the River City.

A new hygiene pantry was set up in Church Hill by Feed the Streets RVA. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“We want to have one in Southside, West End, Northside. That’s our goal,” Jones said. “Within a month or two, hopefully we’ll have another hygiene station up and running.”

A hygiene station Jones said is meant to offer a helping hand to their neighbors.

“Every morning, we all wake up, we shower, brush our teeth, but for some people the reality is they don’t have those things and they’re not accessible to those things and that leads to health problems,” he said. “We want to make sure we have these core essential needs for all our community members.”

The hygiene pantry is located at 1223 North 25th Street towards the back of the church and near the basketball court.

Feed the Streets RVA is putting out a call to the community for donations. To learn more about how you can help, click here.

