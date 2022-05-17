VCU Police implements regional traffic plan for high school graduations starting May 23

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are expecting heavy traffic in downtown Richmond this weekend because of high school graduation ceremonies being held at the Siegel Center.

21 high schools from Chesterfield, New Kent, and Henrico counties - along with ECPI University will be hosting graduations from May 23-25.

VCU Police and Richmond Police will direct traffic at more than a dozen intersections. There will also be “no parking” signs posted along West Marshall Street - between Bowe and North Harrison streets.

Drivers will not be allowed to drop off anyone in front of the Siegel Center. Instead, there will be a designated drop-off in the 1200 block of West Broad Street.

