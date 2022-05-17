Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

UVA Health doctor speaks on severe hepatitis cases in children

Outside of the UVA Health Center
Outside of the UVA Health Center(wvir)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are reports of children coming down with severe hepatitis cases in more than 20 states.

While there have not yet been any cases reported in the commonwealth, one pediatrician with UVA is sharing what to look out for: Doctor Debbie-Ann Shirley says the cause is still under investigation, but it is rare so there is no reason for parents to panic.

“I think for parents to just be aware of the situation, and if they notice signs or symptoms of hepatitis in their children to talk to their healthcare provider,” Dr. Shirley said.

Many of the symptoms are common with other illnesses. Dr. Shirley recommends watching to see if the symptoms persist over a longer period of time, or it the child develops jaundice.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police respond to barricade situation in Chesterfield
Man taken into custody following barricade situation in Chesterfield
Noah Price
21-year-old man arrested after hours-long police pursuit in Nottoway
One person is dead following a shooting on Monday evening in Richmond.
1 dead following shooting in Richmond neighborhood
The White House announced Tuesday that U.S. households can request an additional eight free...
Biden offering additional 8 free COVID-19 tests to public
A 27-year-old man from Petersburg is dead after he was shot multiple times in Hopewell.
27-year-old man killed in shooting near Hopewell middle school

Latest News

Thinking about popping the question this holiday season? Check out the report to make sure it's...
Don’t go broke for a friend’s wedding
Traffic in the area of Hungary Road between Woodman Road and Purcell will also be impacted.
Water main break shuts down westbound lanes of Hungary Road
Next week, City Council will vote on pushing back the deadline to July 29.
Colonial Heights expected to extend due date for personal property tax bill to July 29
The search is on in Chesterfield for the driver who hit a pedestrian and took off Tuesday night.
News to Know for May 18: Chesterfield hit-and-run; Bloody scene at Richmond high school; Rabid bat in Prince George
Construction is nearly complete on the St. Jude Dream Home.
Time running out to get tickets for St. Jude Dream Home giveaway